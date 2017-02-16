Bowness sets record behind NHL bench
Tampa Bay Lightning associate coach Rick Bowness of Halifax surpassed the legendary Scotty Bowman last weekend for most NHL games coached. Bowness, 62, broke the record when he coached his 2,165th game.
