Blues 3 mins ago 3:06 p.m.Blues sign Berglund to five-year extension

St. Louis Blues center Patrik Berglund handles the puck in the corner as he is pressured by Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luca Sbisa during the second period at Scottrade Center. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports Patrik Berglund won't hit the free agent market, and he won't be changing zip codes either, unless he moves to a different area in the St. Louis market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.