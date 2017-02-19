Bantering Points: 2/19/17

Today is kid's day at Madison Square Garden, as the New York Rangers welcome the Washington Capitals into town. The Capitals are on pace to become the first team since Alain Vigneault's Vancouver Canucks in 2010-11 and 2011-12 to win consecutive Presidents' Trophies, so today's contest should serve as a good test to see where the Rangers are as a team.

