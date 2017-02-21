Are the Canucks worse than last season?
Last season was one of the worst in Canucks history, as the team set a franchise record for fewest goals, most losses, and worst goal differential. And yet, there was a belief among the Canucks management, coaching, players, and some of their fans that they weren't that far off from their goals.
