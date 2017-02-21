5 thoughts on the Canucks

5 thoughts on the Canucks

Everyone expects Ryan Miller to be ask to waive his modified NTC and head out to California in some way, shape or form. How about for something completely different? How the Canucks trade Markstrom to the Ducks for Bernier? If Anaheim wants to go with Gibson but have no faith in Bernier as the backup, then Marky is a good choice as his numbers are far better than Bernier and for less money.

