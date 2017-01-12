When do the Sedins become the second line?
Canucks fans have known for a long time that this day was coming: the day when the Sedin twins would no longer be the Canucks' first line. The Sedins received the torch from Markus Naslund and Brendan Morrison when the remaining members of the West Coast Express transitioned into a second line role after the lockout.
