VIDEO: Sanheim learned from talented Hitmen

Along with getting to play two seasons with his brother Travis, a first-round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2014, the Elkhorn, Man., product also played with former BCHLer and New York Ranger prospect Adam Tambellini, Jake Virtanen of the Vancouver Canucks and Jake Bean, a Carolina Hurricanes prospect, who just earned a silver medal with Canada in the World Junior Championship, among other players. Sanheim, who joined the Penticton Vees in a trade announced on Jan. 2 after being released from the Hitmen, learned from watching what those players do on and off the ice.

