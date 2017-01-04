Vancouver Canucks vs. Arizona Coyotes: Preview, Lineups

The Vancouver Canucks will try to reach their first five-game winning streak since the John Tortorella Days, when they pulled off such a feat on Dec. 9, 2013 Suddenly, this team has won four in a row and trails the Los Angeles Kings by just one point for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. We'll find out if it's a mirage of a win streak, or if they're seriously turning it around.

