Vancouver Canucks' Sven Baertschi responds with some of his best...

It was a move Sven Baertschi didn't like much at the time, but one the Vancouver Canucks winger says probably did him a whole lot of good. After finishing an ugly minus-3 with no shots on goal in a 4-2 defeat at Florida last month, head coach Willie Desjardins plunked the talented winger in the press box the following night to give him some perspective.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.