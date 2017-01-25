Vancouver Canucks Game Day: Playoffs ...

Vancouver Canucks Game Day: Playoffs on the Line vs. Avalanche

Feb 9, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Carl Soderberg watches as Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat attempts a shot on goal in the first period at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports The Vancouver Canucks continue this short road trip with a stop in the Mile High City, to take on the Colorado Avalanche with a playoff spot on the line.

