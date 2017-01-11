Vancouver Canucks at Philadelphia Flyers: Preview, Lineups

Tuesday's game was perhaps the most disappointing loss of the Vancouver Canucks' season, and have to get back on track when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers After a six-game win streak, the Vancouver Canucks have lost the last two contests by the slimmest of margins. Tuesday's loss to the Nashville Predators stung, because teams with a powerplay in overtime don't usually allow a two-on-none in the final seconds to lose a valuable extra point.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Canuck Way.