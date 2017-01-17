Tuesday's Games

Flanked by another veteran in Michael Frolik and rambunctious rookie Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary centre Mikael Backlund continues to be one of the hottest players in the NHL. VANCOUVER - Henrik Sedin scored the winner in the third period for the 999th point of his NHL career and Ryan Miller made 30 saves as the Vancouver Canucks shut out the Nashville Predators 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.