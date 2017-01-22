Toews' late goal leads Blackhawks pas...

Toews' late goal leads Blackhawks past Canucks

Jonathan Toews scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:18 left in the third period and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Sunday night for their third straight victory Toews' late goal leads Blackhawks past Canucks Jonathan Toews scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:18 left in the third period and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Sunday night for their third straight victory Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jOElML Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane, right, looks to pass against Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alexander Edler during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Chicago.

