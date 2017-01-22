Toews' late goal leads Blackhawks past Canucks
Jonathan Toews scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:18 left in the third period and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Sunday night for their third straight victory
