The Canucks aren't good enough to stay the course

How can I say that? The Canucks just had a six-game winning streak! They're currently on a four-game point streak and have points in ten of their last eleven games! Bo Horvat is an All Star ! Nikita Tryamkin is big ! This latest run has brought the Canucks to the heady heights of 20th in the NHL in points percentage, which, as you'll note, is still not very good. They're 25th in goals per game and 18th in goals against per game, which explains why they're 24th in goal differential at 5-on-5.

