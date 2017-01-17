The Canucks aren't good enough to stay the course
How can I say that? The Canucks just had a six-game winning streak! They're currently on a four-game point streak and have points in ten of their last eleven games! Bo Horvat is an All Star ! Nikita Tryamkin is big ! This latest run has brought the Canucks to the heady heights of 20th in the NHL in points percentage, which, as you'll note, is still not very good. They're 25th in goals per game and 18th in goals against per game, which explains why they're 24th in goal differential at 5-on-5.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vancouver Courier.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Canucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|bhglennie
|1
|Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Sam
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Petal Power
|1
|Canucks GM in letter to fans: We're looking to ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC