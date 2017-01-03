Screaming Eagles in Saint John Wednes...

Screaming Eagles in Saint John Wednesday night

The Cape Breton Screaming Eagles will put a four game winning streak on the line Wednesday night when they play the Maritime Division-leading Saint John Sea Dogs at Harbour Station. Cape Breton is in third place in the division and is coming off a two-game sweep of the Halifax Mooseheads to claim the inaugural Hurley Cup.

