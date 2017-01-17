Pair of elite Canucks get Hall call

FORMER VANCOUVER CANUCKS captain Markus Naslund was inducted into the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015. Naslund will now be joined by former Canucks Thomas Gradin and Tony Tanti, who are being inducted this year, along with former Canucks GM Dave Nonis, Brad Lazarowich, Ron Toigo and John Shannon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.