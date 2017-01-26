NHL Power Rankings: Henrik Sedin hits 1,000 points
No, he is not King Henrik, but he might be in the eyes of Vancouver. Henrik Sedin scored twice this week, including his 1,000th point on former teammate Roberto Luongo , to become the first player in franchise history to reach quadruple digits in points.
