New Jersey Devils vs. Vancouver Canucks: LIVE score updates and chat

21 hrs ago Read more: The Newark Star-Ledger

Goalie Cory Schneider will lead the New Jersey Devils against his former team, the Vancouver Canucks, when the teams meet at 7 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, Jan. 15, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. Taylor Hall, Michael Cammalleri and Adam Henrique will lead the Devils against Bo Horvat, Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin and the Canucks.

