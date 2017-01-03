Jarnkrok's OT winner leads Predators over Canucks, 2-1

Calle Jarnkrok scored a short-handed goal with 1.5 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. With time ticking down in the extra frame, Roman Josi blocked a shot from Troy Stecher just outside the crease of Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne.

