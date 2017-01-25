Goalie nods: Lundqvist's redemption t...

Goalie nods: Lundqvist's redemption tour continues

10 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

Remember when we wrote about how badly Henrik Lundqvist was struggling, and how Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault said "no doubt" there was a confidence issue at play ? What a difference a week can make. Tonight, Lundqvist will make his fourth consecutive start and aim for his fourth consecutive win when the Rangers host the Flyers at MSG.

