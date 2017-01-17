Game Day Preview: Canucks @ Chicago- Jan 22/17

There was a time when games against the Chicago Blackhawks were big because of a rivalry born of playoff battles that became legendary. A Canucks team that, no matter how good they looked all year long, ran into the kryptonite wall that was Dustin Byfuglien's oversized ass and the rest of the Chicago team, until a game 7 overtime goal just about changed everything.

