Game Day Preview: Canucks @ Arizona- Jan 26/17

It started out looking like the Canucks were going to stomp a mudhole in the Colorado Avalanche, firing 20 shots on Calvin Pickard in the first 20 minutes. After that, it was pretty much an even contest, the Canucks blew a 2-0 lead and needed a PP goal on the road to secure the win , and vault the Calgary Flames into the 2nd Wild Card spot .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nucks Misconduct.