Game Day: Canucks vs Coyotes and Canada vs Sweden- Jan 4/17
At times it looks like they're doing it in spite of themselves, but the Canucks have now won 4 straight and are looking to make it five in a row for the first time this season. With a Montreal win in Dallas and a Colorado victory in Calgary, a Canucks win tonight would leave them one point behind the Flames for that last wild card spot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nucks Misconduct.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Canucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|bhglennie
|1
|Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Sam
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Petal Power
|1
|Canucks GM in letter to fans: We're looking to ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC