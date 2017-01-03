Game Day: Canucks vs Coyotes and Cana...

Game Day: Canucks vs Coyotes and Canada vs Sweden- Jan 4/17

14 hrs ago

At times it looks like they're doing it in spite of themselves, but the Canucks have now won 4 straight and are looking to make it five in a row for the first time this season. With a Montreal win in Dallas and a Colorado victory in Calgary, a Canucks win tonight would leave them one point behind the Flames for that last wild card spot.

