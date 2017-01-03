Friday's Games

Markus Granlund had two goals and an assist, Ryan Miller made 44 saves, and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Calgary Flames 4-2 for their sixth straight victory on Friday night. The Cape Breton Screaming Eagles extended their winning streak to six straight games on Friday, defeating the Charlottetown Islanders 4-2 at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown.

