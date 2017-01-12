Flyers rally past Canucks for shootout win
Claude Giroux scored the only goal of the shootout and Michael Neuvirth stopped Markus Granlund, Bo Horvat and Loui Eriksson in the tiebreaker, giving the Philadelphia Flyers a come-from-behind 5-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night. Travis Konecny, Pierre-Edouard Bellmare, Sean Couturier and Brayden Schenn scored regulation goals for the Flyers, who won for just the second time in eight games .
