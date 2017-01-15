Fire and Ice Live Blog: Devils top Ca...

Fire and Ice Live Blog: Devils top Canucks, 2-1, in OT

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

Fire and Ice Live Blog: Devils top Canucks, 2-1, in OT The Devils continue to notch back-to-back wins as they continue their four-game road trip in Vancouver Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2iAQHqT Your Devils' lineup news for today is thus: other than Cory Schneider starting for the seventh time in the last eight games, there will be no changes when they face the Canucks at Rogers Arena , from Friday night's 2-1 win at Calgary. Forward Sergey Kalinin was available to play, but coach John Hynes opted to keep the same lineup as the one he dressed against the Flames.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Canucks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15) Jun '15 bhglennie 1
News Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14) May '14 Sam 1
News Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14) Apr '14 sam 3
News Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14) Apr '14 Petal Power 1
News Canucks GM in letter to fans: We're looking to ... (Mar '14) Mar '14 sam 1
See all Vancouver Canucks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,438 • Total comments across all topics: 277,957,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC