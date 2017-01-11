Daniel Sedin unknowingly took helicop...

Daniel Sedin unknowingly took helicopter ride with convicted drug smuggler

Read more: Canada.com

Vancouver Canucks winger Daniel Sedin unwittingly took a scenic helicopter trip last week with a longtime gangster who has served time in the U.S. for drug smuggling. Anti-gang police warned the Canucks about the history of Edward Russell after Postmedia News obtained a photo of Russell and Sedin that the convicted smuggler posted on social media last week.

