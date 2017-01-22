Canucks Week 16 Preview: Road Trip Could Get Team into Playoff Spot
The Canucks' home record has them knocking on the door of a wild card spot. Can they turn their road record around fast enough to get there? That game against the Florida Panthers was made extraordinary by Henrik Sedin scoring his 1000th NHL point.
