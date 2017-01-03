Canucks vs Flames Recap: We're Going ...

Canucks vs Flames Recap: We're Going Streaking

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Nucks Misconduct

The Flames were picked to finish higher up the table than I thought them capable by the punditry and experts, and the Canucks were picked way further south. Most of that hot air and "expert" opinion is usually proven wrong , but regardless, this game, and the one tomorrow night would put the Canucks up on the Flames with a sweep of both.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nucks Misconduct.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Canucks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15) Jun '15 bhglennie 1
News Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14) May '14 Sam 1
News Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14) Apr '14 sam 3
News Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14) Apr '14 Petal Power 1
News Canucks GM in letter to fans: We're looking to ... (Mar '14) Mar '14 sam 1
See all Vancouver Canucks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,275 • Total comments across all topics: 277,709,534

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC