Canucks Analytics: Chris Tanev's Surprising Corsi Numbers
Vancouver Canucks defenceman Chris Tanev is one of the NHL's top defensive defencemen. But what's going on with his stats this season? For a long time, Vancouver Canucks defenceman Chris Tanev has been one of the most underrated players in the entire NHL.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Canuck Way.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Canucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|bhglennie
|1
|Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Sam
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Petal Power
|1
|Canucks GM in letter to fans: We're looking to ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC