Canadian teams all thinking playoffs after historic miss

13 hrs ago Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

All seven Canadian NHL teams are either in or close to a playoff spot at the season's midway point, meaning a repeat of last year's calamity a " which saw every team in Canada miss the post-season for the first time in 46 years a " probably won't happen again. Report: The Canucks looked like a team that would finish in the NHL basement when they dropped nine straight early this season, but they've been OK since, even reeling off a six-game win streak recently.

