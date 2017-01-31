Bo Horvat looked like an All-Star on All-Star Weekend

They may not have had his jersey in stock with the other All Stars, but on the ice Bo Horvat fit right in with the rest of the best. Some might have questioned his selection - he's tied for 62nd in the league in goals and 72nd in points - and, to be fair to the doubters, he was certainly only selected because every team needs a representative and he's been the best Canuck.

