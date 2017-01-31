Bo Horvat looked like an All-Star on All-Star Weekend
They may not have had his jersey in stock with the other All Stars, but on the ice Bo Horvat fit right in with the rest of the best. Some might have questioned his selection - he's tied for 62nd in the league in goals and 72nd in points - and, to be fair to the doubters, he was certainly only selected because every team needs a representative and he's been the best Canuck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vancouver Courier.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Canucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|bhglennie
|1
|Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Sam
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Petal Power
|1
|Canucks GM in letter to fans: We're looking to ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC