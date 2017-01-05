Bo Horvat and Wiener Dog Inspire Grea...

Bo Horvat and Wiener Dog Inspire Greatest Goal Call of All-Time

Bo Horvat scored in the 3rd period of Wednesday's Coyotes - Canucks game. The goal illicited what has to be the greatest collection of words in response to a sports goal ever - "the young man in the corner with the blue sign is getting a wiener dog."

