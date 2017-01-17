Anton Rodin can't catch a break

There's a lot of mystery surrounding Anton Rodin, but I know one thing for certain about the Swedish winger: he definitely walked under a ladder while holding 13 black cats, incidentally also knocking over the world's largest salt shaker. After weeks of confusion over Vancouver's management of Anton Rodin's playing time, Jim Benning announced Tuesday that Rodin had reaggravated his knee injury.

