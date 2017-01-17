Anton Rodin can't catch a break
There's a lot of mystery surrounding Anton Rodin, but I know one thing for certain about the Swedish winger: he definitely walked under a ladder while holding 13 black cats, incidentally also knocking over the world's largest salt shaker. After weeks of confusion over Vancouver's management of Anton Rodin's playing time, Jim Benning announced Tuesday that Rodin had reaggravated his knee injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vancouver Courier.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Canucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|bhglennie
|1
|Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Sam
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Petal Power
|1
|Canucks GM in letter to fans: We're looking to ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC