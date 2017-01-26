A fan's guide to 62nd NHL All-Star Game in Los Angeles

There will plenty of NHL talent on hand this weekend at the 62nd all-star game in Los Angeles, including first-time participants from left: Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs, Bo Horvat of the Canucks and Patrik Laine of the Jets. Would you prefer a few days lying on the beach in the Caribbean or rubbing elbows with the NHL's elite players in a relaxed setting? The latter is a no-brainer for first-time all-stars Auston Matthews, Bo Horvat and Vincent Trocheck.

