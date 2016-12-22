Vancouver Canucks Score First, Lose 4-1 to Winnipeg Jets
The Vancouver Canucks failed to win two home games in three nights versus the Winnipeg Jets, who won the rematch of Tuesday's game by a 4-1 score. Markus Granlund got the Canucks on the board first, for just the first time in seven games.
