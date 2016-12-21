LA Kings face Vancouver Canucks witho...

LA Kings face Vancouver Canucks without injured Tyler Toffoli

Update: Tyler Toffoli didn't join the Kings for their two-game trip to Vancouver and Edmonton because of a lower-body injury. His return to the lineup remains uncertain, with Kings coach Darryl Sutter telling reporters Tuesday it would be about a week before he would be examined by the team's medical staff again.

