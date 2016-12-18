John Tortorella picks up 500th NHL win as Blue Jackets down Canucks
Seth Jones scored 46 seconds into overtime, and John Tortorella picked up his 500th victory as an NHL head coach on Sunday as the Blue Jackets defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-3. Brandon Saad, with two, and Cam Atkinson, with a goal and an assist, scored in regulation for red-hot Columbus , which has won nine in a row and has points in 11 straight games .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Canucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|bhglennie
|1
|Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Sam
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Petal Power
|1
|Canucks GM in letter to fans: We're looking to ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC