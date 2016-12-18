John Tortorella picks up 500th NHL win as Blue Jackets down Canucks

Seth Jones scored 46 seconds into overtime, and John Tortorella picked up his 500th victory as an NHL head coach on Sunday as the Blue Jackets defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-3. Brandon Saad, with two, and Cam Atkinson, with a goal and an assist, scored in regulation for red-hot Columbus , which has won nine in a row and has points in 11 straight games .

