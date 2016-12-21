I Watched This Game: Canucks 1, Jets 4

Fans of Game of Thrones have been clamouring for Cleganebowl , hoping to see the two Clegane brothers - Sandore "The Hound" Clegane and Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane - face each other in a cathartic battle royale, a sequel to when they nearly killed each other at The Hand's Tourney. Likewise, fans of the Canucks and Jets were hyped up for Tanevbowl, the battle royale between Chris and Brandon Tanev that would surely lead to blood and awkward conversations around the Christmas dinner table.

