Henrik Sedin Set to Become 4th Swedish-Born Player with 1,200 Games Played
Vancouver Canucks center Henrik Sedin enters Thursday's matchup with the Winnipeg Jets just one game shy of becoming the fourth Swedish-born player to tally 1,200 career games played, per The only players to previously reach the benchmark are Nicklas Lidstrom , Mats Sundin Daniel Alfredsson . Sedin's twin brother, Daniel, has played 1,176 games and should reach the total later this season if he stays healthy.
