Henrik Sedin scores in OT as Canucks edge Ducks 3-2

Vancouver Canucks' Henrik Sedin scores against Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson during overtime in an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Vancouver Canucks' Henrik Sedin scores against Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson during overtime in an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.