Hansen scores twice, Canucks beat Jets 4-1
Vancouver Canucks left wing Sven Baertschi scores against Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Vancouver, British Columbia. One lucky winner will receive a brand new Napoleon Gas Grill from Skoog Heating and Cooling! Simply fill out the entry form online.
Vancouver Canucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|bhglennie
|1
|Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Sam
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Petal Power
|1
|Canucks GM in letter to fans: We're looking to ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|sam
|1
