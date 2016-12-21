Faltering Finland should feel familiar for Canucks fans
With a loss to Sweden in their third game of the World Junior Championship, Finland's fate is out of their hands. If Switzerland beats Denmark today, whether in regulation or overtime, Finland's final game of the tournament won't matter; they'll finish last in Group A and play in the relegation round against either Latvia or Slovakia.
