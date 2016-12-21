Bo Horvat scores deciding goal in sho...

Bo Horvat scores deciding goal in shootout to lead Canucks past Oilers

Bo Horvat scored the shootout winner and added a pair of assists as the Vancouver Canucks edged the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night for their third straight win. The Oilers caught a break with eight minutes remaining in the opening period when the Canucks had a goal called back.

