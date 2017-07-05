Zach Hyman signed to four-year, $2.25 million AAV contract extension
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced a four-year contract extension for winger Zach Hyman worth $2.25 million AAV on Wednesday. Despite his no-frills, lunch-bucket style of play, Hyman was something of a lightning rod in Leafs Nation on account of his fixed role on the left side next to Auston Matthews, with whom he spent 975 of his 5v5 minutes, accounting for 90% of his 5v5 ice time.
