What will Patrick Marleau's role be on the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Now that we've had a few days to digest the acquisition of future Hall of Famer Patrick Marleau, let's take a look at the situational strengths and weaknesses of the new Toronto Maple Leafs winger and where he could fit into the team's lineup. To get a better sense of Patrick Marleau's role in San Jose, I enlisted the help of Erik Johnsgard, a staff writer at the excellent Sharks website, Johnsgard : He played a fair amount at center in 2015-16, when Couture was out with his broken fibula, but before that I think he played primarily on the wing since 2010 or so.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.