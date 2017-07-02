Toronto Maple Leafs: Patrick Marleau ...

Toronto Maple Leafs: Patrick Marleau Rumours

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Editor in Leaf

While I caution that these are just rumours, and that Marleau is more than likely going to re-sign in his beloved San Jose, just the idea that the Toronto Maple Leafs could add the future Hall of Famer is awesome. I believe it's fair to say TOR made a major push to get both Marleau and Thornton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Editor in Leaf.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... Apr '17 Name phart 4
Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years (Nov '16) Apr '17 Dev Starr 2
Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06) Apr '17 Liz 127
Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10) Apr '17 Liz 61
Leafs are on the right track Apr '17 Dev Starr 1
Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07) Apr '17 andrewlewis86 2
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) Mar '17 Interview phartx 16
See all Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,207 • Total comments across all topics: 282,195,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC