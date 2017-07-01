Ron Hainsey signed to two-year contra...

Ron Hainsey signed to two-year contract by the Toronto Maple Leafs

4 hrs ago

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed veteran defenceman Ron Hainsey to a two-year contract worth $3 million AAV, Pierre Lebrun is reporting. The 36-year-old played a key role for the Pittsburgh Penguins in their Cup run this past Spring, playing over 21 minutes a game on the right side next to Brian Dumoulin with heavy defensive zone starts against tough competition.

Chicago, IL

