Ron Hainsey signed to two-year contract by the Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed veteran defenceman Ron Hainsey to a two-year contract worth $3 million AAV, Pierre Lebrun is reporting. The 36-year-old played a key role for the Pittsburgh Penguins in their Cup run this past Spring, playing over 21 minutes a game on the right side next to Brian Dumoulin with heavy defensive zone starts against tough competition.
