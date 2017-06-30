PPP Roundtable: Grading the Leafs' free agency
Free agency in the NHL opens on July 1st, and the Leafs have been active in signing new and old players. Most prominently, they signed: The Leafs also signed forward Colin Greening, defender Vincent LoVerde, forward Chris Mueller, goalie Garret Sparks, and defender Justin Holl to deals that will likely see them play for the Toronto Marlies.
