Patrick Marleau: "I'm still full of piss and vinegar, and I...

What have the last few weeks been like as you have had to consider leaving San Jose, and especially in the last week, once the window of negotiation opened? How stressful has it been? Generally, what has it been like as you've wrestled with that decision? Marleau : It's been pretty stressful. Any big decision like this doesn't only affect me; it affects my family and I didn't take it lightly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.